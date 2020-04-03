7 inmates, 3 staff members in Minnesota prison system among confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms seven inmates in the state’s prison system have tested positive for COVID-19—all at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Moose Lake.

On Friday, Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said one staff member at the Moose Lake prison tested positive for the coronavirus as well. Thirteen inmates and one staff member at the prison are also presumed cases.

MCF-Red Wing is the only other prison in the state that has a positive case of COVID-19. Two staff members there are confirmed to have the virus. No inmates have been affected.

LIVE MAP: A county-by-county breakdown of Minnesota's COVID-19 cases

In total, 10 of Minnesota’s 789 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are within the state’s prison system.

The DOC has suspended all in-person visiting at its facilities until further notice to slow the spread of the virus.