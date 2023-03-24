$5 Pizza catches fire in Minneapolis along Franklin Ave

Known for its deal on pizzas, crews responded to a single-story commercial building that houses the $5 Pizza chain located at 137 E. Franklin Ave at around 2:06 p.m. on Friday.

Minneapolis Fire Department crews arrived to find fire showing from the roof extension of the building, according to a press release.

No injuries were reported, and the business has since been closed for service due to fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.