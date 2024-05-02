I-494 lane closures in Bloomington, Mendota Heights will last months

article

Commuters on a popular stretch of Interstate 494 through Eagan, Bloomington and Mendota Heights will see lane reductions beginning Thursday morning.



According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), I-494 is reduced to two lanes in each direction beginning at 5 a.m. on May 2, between 24th Avenue in Bloomington and Pilot Knob Road in Eagan/Mendota Heights.



The closures will be in place to allow crews to make repairs to the westbound side of the I-494 bridge that crosses the Minnesota River, which is now 43 years old, MnDOT says.

Lane closures will remain in place until late October.