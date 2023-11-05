4 hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at Rochester hotel

Four people were brought to the hospital Saturday after a carbon monoxide leak at a La Quinta Inn & Suites in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, crews responded to a report of two people feeling lethargic after swimming in the pool.

When the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) arrived at scene, they observed a partial evacuation taking place.

Four people, including one child, were taken to the hospital with symptoms related to acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Cindy Clement and her partner were at the hotel to celebrate her partner’s granddaughter’s birthday party, when they heard screaming.

Clement administered CPR to an unconscious child with blue lips and no pulse, who was located near the pool. Clement said she was able to bring the child back in "less than a minute" but the child wouldn’t wake up.

RFD says they investigated the pool area of the hotel with monitors, they found highly elevated carbon monoxide levels present in the area.

According to RFD, gas utilities were secured to the building to prevent further possible production of carbon monoxide into the building. Minnesota Energy Resources was called in to verify the origin of the leak.

RFD says large pressure ventilation fans were used to move the carbon monoxide from the building.

The conditions of the four hospitalized is currently unknown.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, having carbon monoxide alarms that are well maintained is imperative when preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. Common carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms include: headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, confusion and tiredness.

Officials say if you have these symptoms and feel you have a carbon monoxide leak, call 911.