4 arrested in south Minneapolis after police chase with stolen Jeep

Four people were arrested in south Minneapolis after they stole a car and were involved in several criminal incidents throughout Thursday.

What we know:

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), a white Jeep was reported stolen out of Maple Grove.

That Jeep was then involved in several "auto theft tampering" and "dangerous driving incidents" earlier Thursday, HCSO said. Then, later Thursday afternoon, someone in the same Jeep was pointing a gun at people.

The HCSO Violent Offender Task Force ultimately found the Jeep, and when attempting to stop it, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit, authorities said.

Stop sticks were deployed to stop the Jeep, but the driver stopped and fled on foot. The passenger then got into the driver's seat and struck the original driver before the Jeep finally came to a stop.

All the people who were in the car attempted to flee the scene, but were arrested, authorities said. Two were taken to the hospital.

This incident led to a large police presence in south Minneapolis near West 28th Street and Aldrich Avenue South.

Six guns were recovered from the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say where they located the Jeep and where the pursuit took them, but it seems to have ended in south Minneapolis.

The extent of the injuries of the two who were hospitalized is currently unknown.