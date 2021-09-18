3rd tornado confirmed in Savage during Friday storms

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed a third tornado touched down in Savage when storms hit the Twin Cities metro early Friday morning.

NWS already confirmed tornadoes in Burnsville and Apple Valley. All three tornadoes were rated EF0.

Map of the tornadoes that touched down in Savage, Burnsville and Apple Valley on Friday, Sept. 17. (National Weather Service - Twin Cities / FOX 9)

Other storm damage is still being investigated to determine whether additional tornadoes occurred, NWS said.

The storms rolled through between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday, leaving a trail of damage from the south metro to Hudson, Wisconsin.

Over 108,000 customers in Minnesota and western Wisconsin lost power during the storm, according to Xcel Energy. Most have since had their power restored.

The power outages and widespread storm damage caused some schools to cancel or delay classes on Friday. In Hudson, the public library was closed to clean up and repair the damage from the storm.

A 4-year-old girl in Mankato died when a tree branch fell on her family’s tent. The family was camping in Land of Memories Park for the Mahkato Wacipi, the annual Dakota powwow.

