3M Open ready to host thousands of fans in Blaine

The 3M Open kicks off at TPC Twin Cities golf club on Thursday, and tournament director Mike Welch says the course is ready to welcome 15,000 to 17,000 fans each day, from Thursday through Sunday.

"The course is in beautiful shape, it looks amazing out here," Welch told Fox 9 on Tuesday. "You’re going to see five of the top 50 players in the world."

For those concerned about the July heat ruining the fun, he says "We have many measures taken into consideration [including] air conditioning."

The 3M Open offers five different "fan journeys" to cater to different types of fans; from food lovers, to science enthusiasts, or large families.

"Come on out to the 3M Open because we’ve got something for everyone," Welch said. "You’re going to find not just golf, but incredible food and beverage, incredible sponsor activations, just an incredible time if you are with a family or if you’re just here with one of your friends."

Fan Trevor Edmunds was in town from Manitoba, with his 3-year-old daughter Eva.

"She’s having lots of fun, she doesn’t want to go home, I asked her if she wants to go home and see mommy and she said ‘no, she wants to stay and play and watch the golfers’" Edmunds said. "They’re really good with the kids, a lot of the players come up to the kids."

This year, the tournament winner will take home $1.35 million. Tickets to see the action are still available online, with seven different options to choose from, by clicking here.

