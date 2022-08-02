What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend

article

Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!

St. Paul Food Truck Festival

Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul

Aug. 6

Free admission

The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.

Other activities include life-size Jenga, mechanical bull, bean bag toss, henna tattoo artists, and a psychic tarot reader. In addition, local cover bands will provide entertainment at the event.

Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue

Aug. 5-7

Free admission

This year's art fair will feature a youth art fair, bar gardens, local eats, and an NFT tent to educate artists on expanding to web3.

The Uptown Art Fair is the second most attended event in Minnesota, second only to the Minnesota State Fair. The proceeds of the fair are returned to the community to enhance various programs and activities.

Festival of Sail

Two Harbors, MN

Aug. 4-7

Tickets available here

This festival features a parade of boats, ship tours, a beer garden, food, and local entertainment. The world's largest rubber duck will also make an appearance on the lake!