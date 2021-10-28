3 people found dead inside Farmington home, 1 in custody

Three people were found dead inside a home in Farmington Wednesday night.

The Farmington Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check at a home on the 5400 block of 183rd Street at 9:28 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three adults dead inside the home.

Additionally, police said they took a man into custody.

"I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public. We are not looking for any additional suspects," Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of the victims have not been released.