3 injured in shooting in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood

Police are investigating after three people were shot early Saturday morning in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood.

According to police, at about 2 a.m., officers on patrol were flagged down by people in a car on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North. The people said they had a victim in the car who had suffered a gunshot wound.

An officer provided aid to the victim and reported they could hear gunshots still happening in the area of West Broadway Avenue.

The ambulance arrived and transported the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two other men reportedly showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

No one is in custody yet.