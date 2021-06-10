3 in custody in connection to murder of woman found on roadside in St. Cloud

Three people are in custody in connection to the death of a woman, whose body was found lying on the side of the road in St. Cloud, according to the St. Cloud police.

The woman was found dead on June 3 around 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 25-year-old Keisa Marie Lange of Litchfield and determined Lange died of gunshot wound. Investigators believe Lange was dropped off on Cooper Street by a vehicle.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged 33-year-old Angela Jones with two counts of aiding and abetting. She was already in custody at the Stearns County Jail for an unrelated case. Law enforcement officers also arrested a 23-year-old man in Apple Valley, Minnesota and a 26-year-old man in Wisconsin on arrest warrants for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Video surveillance captured Lange getting into a Ford Fusion with Jones and two men on the morning of June 3, according to a criminal complaint. Following Lange's death, police found the Fusion and investigators processed the vehicle. They found evidence of blood in the back seat.

The complaint also states Jones received a call from the Stearns County Jail. During the conversation, she told the caller one of the men she was with in car had "got the message." She is also heard telling the others in the car to "Get the b---- out of the car."

In an interview with police, Jones claims the two men she was with shot Lange before removing her from the car, the charges state. Jones said they burned the clothing and sanitized the car afterward.

Police say there are "notable similarities" between Lange's death and a homicide reported on June 2, which happened in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North. However, police say it is still unclear if the cases are directly related.

Advertisement

Both cases remain under investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department.