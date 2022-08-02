28-hour-long Meeker County standoff ends with arrest for terroristic threats

A standoff with authorities in Meeker County ended with the arrest of one person on a warrant for felony terroristic threats.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, at about 5:30 p.m. Monday authorities responded to a person that was threatening to kill family members.

A standoff ensued with a person, later identified as Aaron Peterson, 31, in the 19500 block of 750th Ave, south of the City of Dassel.

Both Meeker County deputies as well as Kandiyohi and Meeker SWAT teams initially responded during the evening and worked with additional agencies throughout Tuesday until around 9:45 p.m. when Peterson was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.