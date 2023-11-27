2,500 syringes of dangerous 'vaginal tightening' gel seized at MSP Airport

article

Customs agents at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport seized thousands of syringes of what they say is a "dangerous" and unapproved vaginal tightening gel.

A release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection states the syringes were discovered in a shipment from Hong Kong that was bound for a Woodbury home during an inspection on November 20.

The syringes were wrapped in "pink packaging appearing ready for resale" with a brownish gel inside. Officials say the shipment was valued at about $19,000 but was seized for violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

"This dangerous shipment is another example of someone using unregulated gels to prey on unknowing consumers with false promises," said Field Operations-Chicago Field Office Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke in a statement. "Not knowing what you are inserting in your body can be deadly, and consumers believe they are getting a discount, when in fact they are purchasing an inferior product with unapproved ingredients."