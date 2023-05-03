Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

25-mile string of trash on North Carolina beaches may be from Navy ship

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
North Carolina
Fox TV Stations
3e049e6d-Navy-Debris-on-Beach-copy.jpg article

Photo of a truckload of collected debris found on Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches. NPS Photo

The National Parks Service is addressing a recent string of trash that has been found washed ashore along several miles in North Carolina

NPS said the trash may be from a U.S. Navy ship

The trash has been found over the last week from Nags Head to Salvo, which are seashore villages in North Carolina’s Outer Banks

The areas are more than 25 miles apart from each other. 

RELATED: Hawaii considers tourist fees to help protect its natural environment

NPS said people have found all sorts of scattered trash, from plastic to metal and paper, to textile fabric debris. 

NPS said the "nature of the debris" suggests it may have come from a U.S. Navy vessel located near the northeastern coast of North Carolina

Local staff, including Coast Guard officials, have been cleaning up the debris for several days. 

The U.S. Navy is investigating the incident.

This story was reported from Detroit