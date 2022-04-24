24-year-old man killed in Eagan rollover crash

A 24-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed in Eagan early Sunday morning.

He was driving a Ford SUV southbound on Highway 77, north of Cliff Road around 2:45 a.m. when the SUV left the roadway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's crash report. The SUV traveled around 300 feet toward the right ditch, hit a sign post and rolled.

The driver, from Inver Grove Heights, was the only person inside the vehicle.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

State Patrol is expected to release more details later this week.