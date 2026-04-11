Eden Prairie crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash in Eden Prairie left one person dead and one injured Saturday night.
Fatal crash in Eden Prairie
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened around 8:15 p.m.
The crash happened at Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive, and left one person dead. Another person was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for injuries sustained in the crash.
What we don't know:
What led up to the crash is currently unknown.
The severity of the injuries of the other driver is currently unknown.
The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release more information as they investigate.
This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.
The Source: A press release from the Minnesota State Patrol.