Eden Prairie crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The Brief A crash on Highway 212 in Eden Prairie left one person killed and another injured Saturday night. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m., what led up to it is still unclear. More information is expected to be released by the Minnesota State Patrol.



A crash in Eden Prairie left one person dead and one injured Saturday night.

Fatal crash in Eden Prairie

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened around 8:15 p.m.

The crash happened at Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive, and left one person dead. Another person was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for injuries sustained in the crash.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash is currently unknown.

The severity of the injuries of the other driver is currently unknown.

The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release more information as they investigate.

This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.