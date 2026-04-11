Minneapolis Lows gang member pleads guilty in RICO case

The Brief Deontae Jackson of Minneapolis pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy on April 3. Jackson admitted to trafficking fentanyl as part of the Lows gang’s criminal activities. He is the first among 14 charged gang members to plead guilty, with sentencing to be scheduled.



A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy as part of a federal case targeting the Lows street gang.

Lows gang member admits guilt in racketeering case

What we know:

Deontae "Leef" Jackson, 37, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy in U.S. District Court before Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz on April 3, according to U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. Jackson is the first of 14 defendants to plead guilty in the case.

The indictment alleges the Lows gang conspired to violate racketeering laws through acts including murder, attempted murder, carjacking, firearms tracking, and drug trafficking.

Jackson admitted to trafficking narcotics, including a conspiracy to distribute at least 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, as part of his role in the gang.

The case is being investigated by multiple federal and local agencies, including the ATF, FBI, DEA, IRS-CI, HSI, USPIS, Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Minnesota Department of Corrections, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

A sentencing hearing for Jackson will be scheduled at a later date.

The backstory:

The Lows gang has been under investigation for a pattern of violent crimes and drug trafficking in Minneapolis. The federal indictment charges 14 members with violating racketeering laws.