911 services restored after outage impacted Edina and Richfield dispatch systems

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The Brief The 911 dispatch system in Edina and Richfield was restored after being down Saturday afternoon. The outage was announced at about 12:12 p.m. on Saturday and service was restored around 1 p.m. The cause of the outage has not been shared, but officials speculate it may have been due to a fiber line being hit.



The 911 dispatch system in Edina and Richfield is back up after being briefly down on Saturday afternoon.

Edina and Richfield 911 system is down

What we know:

Edina public safety officials announced that the 911 dispatch system was down around 12:12 p.m. on Saturday.

Service was restored around 1 p.m., with St. Louis Park Dispatch taking all Edina and Richfield 911 calls.

Anyone still experiencing 911 call issues should call the Edina non-emergency number at 952-826-1600.

More updates can be found on the Edina Police and Fire Departments Facebook page.

What we don't know:

No cause of the outage was shared, but officials speculate it may have been due to a fiber line being hit.

There is no estimate as to when Edina 911 services will be fully restored.