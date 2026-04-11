911 services restored after outage impacted Edina and Richfield dispatch systems
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 911 dispatch system in Edina and Richfield is back up after being briefly down on Saturday afternoon.
Edina and Richfield 911 system is down
What we know:
Edina public safety officials announced that the 911 dispatch system was down around 12:12 p.m. on Saturday.
Service was restored around 1 p.m., with St. Louis Park Dispatch taking all Edina and Richfield 911 calls.
Anyone still experiencing 911 call issues should call the Edina non-emergency number at 952-826-1600.
More updates can be found on the Edina Police and Fire Departments Facebook page.
What we don't know:
No cause of the outage was shared, but officials speculate it may have been due to a fiber line being hit.
There is no estimate as to when Edina 911 services will be fully restored.
The Source: This story uses information shared by Edina city officials.