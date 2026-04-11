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911 services restored after outage impacted Edina and Richfield dispatch systems

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Published  April 11, 2026 12:34pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Generic police lights. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • The 911 dispatch system in Edina and Richfield was restored after being down Saturday afternoon.
    • The outage was announced at about 12:12 p.m. on Saturday and service was restored around 1 p.m.
    • The cause of the outage has not been shared, but officials speculate it may have been due to a fiber line being hit. 

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 911 dispatch system in Edina and Richfield is back up after being briefly down on Saturday afternoon. 

Edina and Richfield 911 system is down  

What we know:

Edina public safety officials announced that the 911 dispatch system was down around 12:12 p.m. on Saturday. 

Service was restored around 1 p.m., with St. Louis Park Dispatch taking all Edina and Richfield 911 calls. 

Anyone still experiencing 911 call issues should call the Edina non-emergency number at 952-826-1600.

More updates can be found on the Edina Police and Fire Departments Facebook page.

What we don't know:

No cause of the outage was shared, but officials speculate it may have been due to a fiber line being hit. 

There is no estimate as to when Edina 911 services will be fully restored. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by Edina city officials.

Crime and Public SafetyEdinaRichfield