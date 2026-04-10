St. Cloud elementary school arson suspect is 9-year-old student

The Brief Authorities say a 9-year-old boy is suspected of intentionally starting a fire in the bathroom of Westwood Elementary School in St. Cloud. Under Minnesota law, a child under 10 cannot be prosecuted for any criminal offense in juvenile court. The Stearns County Attorney's Office is considering alternative courses of action for the boy, who was a student at the school.



Police say a fire at St. Cloud's Westwood Elementary School is suspected of being started by a 9-year-old boy, and Minnesota law states he is too young to face charges in juvenile court.

READ MORE: St. Cloud elementary school fire started in bathroom by student: Police

Arson at St. Cloud elementary school

What they're saying:

St. Cloud police say the 9-year-old boy was a student at Westwood Elementary School.

Authorities add that under Minnesota's Juvenile Court Act, any child under 10 years old "cannot be prosecuted for criminal offense under juvenile court."

What's next:

Police say the investigation is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney's Office for "alternative courses of action" for the 9-year-old boy.

The backstory:

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Westwood Elementary School just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

READ MORE: Fire at St. Cloud elementary school under investigated as possible arson

The fire led to the school being evacuated as the flames were brought under control.

Firefighters contained the fire in the school bathroom.

Authorities processed family reunifications at a nearby church, and the school moved to e-learning for two days following the incident.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall investigated the incident as arson.

No injuries were reported.