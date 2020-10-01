2019 Homicide Report on intimate partner homicides in Minnesota released Thursday

A statewide coalition of programs working to end relationship abuse released the 2019 Homicide Report Thursday morning. The Homicide Report is an annual documentation on intimate partner homicides in Minnesota.

There were 21 intimate partner homicides in Minnesota in 2019, according to the report.

This year’s report also contains analysis on the state’s intimate partner homicides as well as makes recommendations on issues related to the homicides including housing and economic instability, impact on children and the role of community healthcare centers.

The 2019 Homicide Report is being released on Oct. 1—the first of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.