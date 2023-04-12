2 teens rescued from Vermillion River in Hastings

article

Two teens were airlifted from the Vermillion River after being swept away by the water on Wednesday.

FOX 9 is told emergency crews responded to Vermillion Falls Park for the rescue effort Wednesday evening around 6 p.m.

The teens had been swept away by the water but managed to climb onto a rock. Rescues were able to get floatation devices to the teens and called in the Minnesota Air Rescue Team to help get them out.

The chopper was able to airlift both victims to safety. It took about an hour to rescue the teens.

Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend says the incident is a reminder for residents to stay out of the water, as the spring flows have made for dangerous conditions.