2 teens rescued from Vermillion River in Hastings

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
15
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:15 PM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:17 AM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 AM CDT until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County

2 teens rescued from Vermillion River in Hastings

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Dakota County
FOX 9
Law enforcement on the scene after two people were rescued from Vermillion Falls. article

Law enforcement on the scene after two people were rescued from Vermillion Falls. (FOX 9)

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two teens were airlifted from the Vermillion River after being swept away by the water on Wednesday.

FOX 9 is told emergency crews responded to Vermillion Falls Park for the rescue effort Wednesday evening around 6 p.m.

The teens had been swept away by the water but managed to climb onto a rock. Rescues were able to get floatation devices to the teens and called in the Minnesota Air Rescue Team to help get them out.

The chopper was able to airlift both victims to safety. It took about an hour to rescue the teens.

Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend says the incident is a reminder for residents to stay out of the water, as the spring flows have made for dangerous conditions.

A reminder of spring dangers

With the recent warmup, everyone is looking to get outside to enjoy the nice weather. But, some activities may still present a risk as we shift from winter to spring.