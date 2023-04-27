2 teens in stolen vehicle arrested after high-speed chase across the metro

Two young teenagers in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase spanning over 60 miles on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger in a stolen Cadillac led law enforcement on a chase spanning over 60 miles and reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The chase started in Forest Lake and ended in Eden Prairie where police arrested the two teenagers. The sheriff’s office said the teenagers were "well-known to law enforcement" throughout the metro.

"These kids seem to be persistent in their criminal endeavors. Thankfully, local law enforcement officers are even more committed to their just cause," said the sheriff’s office.

Forrest Lake police officers, a State Patrol helicopter, Ramsey County deputies, and police officers from other agencies assisted in the pursuit.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office did not say whether any criminal charges were filed against the teenagers.