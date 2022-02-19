Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Grant County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, West Becker County

2 skydivers injured, instructor killed after parachute failed to deploy in Waller County

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Updated February 20, 2022 3:45PM
FOX 26 Houston

WALLER, Texas - A skydiving instructor has died, and a client remains in serious condition after their parachutes failed to deploy mid-jump in Waller, just northeast of Houston, Saturday. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Based on preliminary information from Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, it happened around 12:15 p.m. at Skydive Houston in the 15500 block of Plain View Dr. That's where the sheriff says an unidentified man, the skydiving instructor, and the customer, an unidentified woman did a tandem jump. 

Sadly, however, their parachutes failed to deploy, and they crashed in the 1600 block of Kitty Hawk Dr. 

Officials say both were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. However, as of Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Guidry confirmed the instructor succumbed to his injuries. 

No other information was made available, as of this writing. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 