2 siblings charged in Burnsville 'high speed' crash that killed 2

Two siblings have been charged in connection to a crash that killed two people earlier this year.

According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, 19-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond has been charged in connection with the fatal crash on County Road 42 in Burnsville on April 4, 2021 that killed 22-year-old Tayler Nicole Garza of Woodbury, and 22- year-old Dalton Lee Ford.

She is charged with two counts of Murder in the Third Degree, two counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide (Gross Negligence) and one count of Criminal Vehicular Operation Resulting in Great Bodily Harm (Gross Negligence).

According to the criminal complaint, at about 10:20 a.m. April 4, a white Chrysler 200, driven by a juvenile male, was traveling eastbound on County Road 42 between Burnsville Parkway and Newton Avenue in Burnsville at a high rate of speed. The driver was reportedly drag racing with a Chevy Malibu driven by his sister, Camille Dennis-Bond.

As the two approached Newton Avenue, a Honda-CRV pulled into the left turn lane of westbound County Road 42 to cross onto Newton Avenue. The driver of the Honda was Dalton Ford and the front seat passenger was Tayler Garza. As Ford proceeded to cross County Road 42, the suspect vehicle T-boned the Honda, causing it to split in half.

Dennis-Bond’s vehicle, which was travelling in the left lane and slightly behind the suspect vehicle, just missed striking the Honda. Both Ford and Garza died at the scene.

Both suspects were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The posted speed limit in the area of the crash is 50 mph. The crash reconstruction report concluded that the speed of the suspect vehicle was between 93 and 100 mph at point of impact.