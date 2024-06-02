2 shot in western Wisconsin

A child was able to call 911 for help as shots rang out in a western Wisconsin home last week.

In a news release, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office reports they responded to a home north of Grantsburg, Wis. shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday for a 911 call. A child calling 911 reported that a woman at the home had been shot. While the child was on the line, dispatch heard a second shot and the child then reported a male had been shot.

The child was able to escape the home to wait for first responders.

At the scene, deputies were able to get the man to exit the home before they went in to help the woman. The woman was rushed to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment. Her condition was not released.

The man was also taken to a hospital and has since been booked into the county jail. It's unclear what charges he faces.

Grantsburg, Wis. is about three miles east of the Minnesota border and 15 miles from Pine City, Minn.