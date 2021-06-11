2 shot outside Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis while funeral was taking place

article

Two people were shot outside Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis Friday afternoon, where a funeral for one of the people killed in a downtown shooting last month was taking place.

The shooting occurred around 12:41 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Broadway Avenue, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder. The funeral for 24-year-old Christopher Jones Jr., one of the two people shot and killed outside the Monarch nightclub, was taking place in the church at the time.

"All of a sudden the crowd that was outside came running into the church saying, ‘they’re shooting they’re shooting they’re shooting’," Bishop Richard Howell Jr. told FOX 9.

The shooting suspect left the scene before officers arrived, Elder said. A short time later, officers located a vehicle and took multiple people into custody. It is unclear whether or not the shooting suspect was among those arrested.

One victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where they are in critical condition. A second victim with non-life threatening injuries also showed up at the hospital via private vehicle.

Howell said two friends who "wanted to have it out between themselves" were shooting at each other in the parking lot outside the church. He believed they had both had attended the funeral.

"To host a funeral of this magnitude, of course, we certainly have to understand that there’s a lot of grief a lot of mourning and a lot of anger," Howell said. "We understand that, but we certainly have to understand what steps to take so we cannot have this repeated again."

The shooting remains under investigation.