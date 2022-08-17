2 shot and killed in St. Paul, no suspects sought

Two people were killed in a shooting in St. Paul Tuesday night.

Police say they received a call around 9:15 p.m. from a child inside of a residence on the 2000 block of California Ave East saying a man and a woman had been shot dead.

Responding officers found the man and woman, both dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Five children under the age of ten were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say no arrests have been made.

They also say at this time no suspects are being sought.