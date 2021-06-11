2 more Minnesotans arrested in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

article

Two more Minnesotans have been arrested in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

FBI Minneapolis special agents arrested Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin and Brian Mock, 42, of Minneapolis on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol.

A total of five Minnesotans are now accused of criminal acts in connection to the Jan. 6 riot.

On Jan. 6, the U.S. Capitol was overrun by a crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters as senators worked to certify the results of the 2020 election, resulting in several deaths.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.