2 more Minnesotans arrested in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Capitol Riot
Getty capitol riot article

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Supporters of President Donald Trump take over balconies and inauguration scaffolding at the United States Capitol on Wednesday January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol.  (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - Two more Minnesotans have been arrested in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

FBI Minneapolis special agents arrested Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin and Brian Mock, 42, of Minneapolis on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol.

A total of five Minnesotans are now accused of criminal acts in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. 

On Jan. 6, the U.S. Capitol was overrun by a crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters as senators worked to certify the results of the 2020 election, resulting in several deaths. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 