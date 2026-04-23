2 men dart across Hwy 100 to escape police after pursuit crash: Video

The Brief A police chase on Highway 100 ended in a crash shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday. Traffic camera video captured the crash and showed two men running from the vehicle and across a busy Highway 100. Two men in their 20s were arrested after a search.



Two men darted across busy Highway 100 into a wooded area as they tried to escape officers Thursday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Golden Valley.

Morning chase in Bloomington

What we know:

Traffic camera video shows the end of the chase shortly after 8 a.m. along Highway 100 just north of Interstate 394.

Video shows a black SUV being pursued by police, then spinning out just north of 394. After the crash, two men exit the vehicle and dart across the oncoming lanes of Highway 100, into wooded areas on the other side of the highway.

The two individuals from the vehicle were trailed by a police dog as they ran into the woods.

Big picture view:

The investigation did slow traffic for a brief period Thursday morning.

2 arrested after chase

Local perspective:

In a news release, Bloomington police say the chase actually started in their city. Officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle around 7:20 a.m. in the area of West 97th Street and Blaisdell Avenue South.

As officers responded, a second caller in the same area reported a man was attempting to break into the same residence. Once in the area, officers spotted the suspect vehicle and noticed pry marks on a door. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn't stop, which sparked the chase.

As officers followed the stolen vehicle, it crashed into another vehicle near 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue. After the crash, the driver got out of the stolen vehicle and climbed into another vehicle, which police say was also confirmed to be stolen – the black SUV in the traffic camera video.

Dig deeper:

Police say they attempted to use stop sticks on the SUV to bring the chase to an end. Ultimately, the driver lost control of the vehicle near 394.

Both men were taken into custody after fleeing the vehicle. The suspects have been identified as a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Minneapolis.

Officers say the K-9 dog helped locate one man while the other suspect was found hiding in a body of water.