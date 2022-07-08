2 men charged with firing at police, bystanders in Willmar, MN

The Kandiyohi County Attorney has charged two men, accusing them of firing at a police officer and bystanders in Willmar, Minnesota, on the Fourth of July.

The charges say Sebastian Arevalo fired several times at a Willmar police officer and others gathered outside the house on the 1100 block of Northwest Third Street in Willmar, where police were investigating a weapons complaint that was reported around 11:50 p.m. on July 4.

A Willmar police officer had responded to the weapons complaint and was speaking with the homeowner when he heard a commotion and saw Sebastian Arevalo walking toward him. Sebastian Arevalo eventually fired toward the officer and others who were in the front yard of the home, the criminal complaint states. The officer returned fire, and Sebastian Arevalo and Christian Arevalo fled on foot before getting into a nearby vehicle and driving off.

The vehicle was located at a nearby home a short time later, and the Arevalos were arrested.

No one was injured in the shooting.

In an interview after his arrest, Christian Arevalo told police he drove them to the home, adding he was angry over a prior incident in which someone pointed a gun at his siblings, charges said. He told police they planned to get into a fist fight and he didn't know his brother had a gun. Sebastian Arevalo, who has a prior felony conviction, declined to speak to police.

Sebastian Arevalo is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, seven counts of second-degree assault, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Christian Arevalo is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and seven counts of second-degree assault.

Both men made their first court appearances on Thursday. Their next hearing is scheduled for July 20.