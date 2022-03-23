2 dogs inside stolen truck found safe, reward turns into donation made

A woman is celebrating the safe return of her dogs, who were inside her truck when it was stolen in Hudson, Wisconsin, Tuesday evening.

Samantha Thell said her keys were taken out of her gym locker at Planet Fitness. Her chocolate labs, Willow and Ellie, were inside her all-black 2017 Chevy Silverado when it was stolen.

"These girls come everywhere with me and are never left alone Ellie has epilepsy and needs to be around her meds," Thell wrote.

Pet Evolution, a local pet supply franchise, offered a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs, saying, "the speedy and safe return of the dogs is critical as Ellie has epilepsy and needs access to her medication."

A $5,000 reward has been offered for the safe return for these two chocolate labs named Willow and Ellie, last seen Tuesday evening inside a black 2017 Chevy Silverado outside of Planet Fitness in Hudson, Wis.

Frantically searching all night Thell was shocked to get a call from the Golden Valley Humane Society mid-morning – the thieves had driven there in the stolen truck and dropped off the dogs.

But since Ellie and Willow are already back safely, the owner of Pet Evolution had a big surprise for her – the reward would be donatd to the Humane Society on her behalf.

Advertisement

Police are still looking for Thell’s truck and the suspects who stole it. However, she’s just glad to have her two pups safe at home.