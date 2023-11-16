2 Cooper High School students arrested after guns found in backpacks

article

Two Cooper High School students were arrested on Thursday after police located guns in their backpacks, according to authorities.

In a letter to families on Thursday, Cooper High School Principal Shaunece Smith shared a "serious and troubling incident" where police recovered two firearms from the backpacks of students who were involved in a fight.

The principal explained three students were involved in an altercation, and school officials stepped in, bringing them to the main office. While learning about the situation, New Hope police officers were called to help search two of the student’s backpacks.

The New Hope Police Department said officers recovered a firearm in each backpack but did not say who owned the firearms or if they were loaded. Since the students had already been isolated, officials did not place the school on lockdown.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt," Smith wrote. "However, it doesn't diminish the anxiety this news brings to our students, their families and our staff."

Police arrested the two students and transported them to the Hennepin County Juvenile Center. Authorities did not provide additional information about those involved.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Hope Police Department and Robbinsdale Area School District.