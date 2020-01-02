2 babies dead after woman leaves 1 in bathtub, jumps from South Shore apartment with other: police

Two infants died Thursday after a woman stabbed her father, left one baby in a bathtub then jumped from an 11th floor apartment in South Shore with her son, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Officers arrived to the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive about 1:50 a.m. and found the woman, believed to be in her 30s, on the ground with her 1-year-old son, Chicago police said.

An unidentified woman in her thirties jumped out an 11th-floor window of this building in the 7200 block of South Shore Drive at around 1:50 a.m with her 1-year-old son, police said. (Google maps)

After building security directed them to the 11th floor apartment, the officers found an unresponsive male baby in the bathtub and a 70-year-old man with stab wounds and cuts to his face and body, police said. The man told officers that his daughter stabbed him before jumping out of the window with her son.

Both infants were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. The man and woman were hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Chicago police tape off the entry to an apartment building where a woman stabbed her father, left a baby in a bathtub, then jumped from the 11th floor with another Jan. 2, 2019.

Police could not confirm if the other baby, 2, was the woman’s child.

Area Central detectives are investigating.