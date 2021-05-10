2 arrested in connection to fatal downtown Minneapolis shooting

Two people were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late Saturday night in downtown Minneapolis.

According to police, by Monday afternoon, officers were able to locate and arrest two people believed to be involved in the shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured near 9th Street South and LaSalle Avenue.

At about 10:22 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 9th Street South and LaSalle on 911 calls reporting the sound of shots fired. Officers were advised that additional callers were reporting there appeared to be a man down on 9th Street South between LaSalle and Hennepin avenues.

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid, and the man was transported to the hospital. While officers were helping that shooting victim, other officers found a woman dead in the parking garage at 9th Street and LaSalle.