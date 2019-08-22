1st person at Minnesota State Fair in line at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday

Some of us wait all year for the Minnesota State Fair, so much so that they line up hours before the gates open on the first day.

Ginger Johnson got in line around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night in order to be the first visitor through the gate in the morning. She beat out Brian Motiaytis, who arrived around 2 a.m.

Johnson said she likes being the first one at the fairgrounds "to see everything explode into the action that it is now."

Fittingly, the first thing both Johnson and Motiaytis did at the fair was get breakfast.