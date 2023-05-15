18-year-old killed after being hit by car in Chanhassen

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Friday night in Chanhassen.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old driver was traveling southbound on Keber Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. when they struck the 18-year-old who was crossing the street at West Village Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation shows the streetlights at the crosswalk were not operational and it was raining at the time of the crash.