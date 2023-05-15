Expand / Collapse search
18-year-old killed after being hit by car in Chanhassen

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Chanhassen
FOX 9

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Carver County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Friday night in Chanhassen. 

According to authorities, a 23-year-old driver was traveling southbound on Keber Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. when they struck the 18-year-old who was crossing the street at West Village Road. 

Deputies responded to the scene and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The initial investigation shows the streetlights at the crosswalk were not operational and it was raining at the time of the crash.