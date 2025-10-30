160+ MPH motorcycle chase ends with arrest of man in Blue Earth Co.

The Brief A motorcycle driver has been arrested in Blue Earth County after a chase that allegedly reached 160 mph. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the driver was initially spotted driving 90 mph when they attempted to pull them over, but they sped off. The chase came to an end after a failed U-turn caused the driver to lose control in a grassy median.



A motorcycle chase that reached speeds rarely seen outside of movies ended with the arrest of a man in rural Blue Earth County on Wednesday.

Blue Earth County motorcycle chase

What we know:

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says that around 9:48 p.m. a deputy initially observed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph eastbound on Highway 60 west of Lake Crystal near County Road 119.

When a traffic stop was attempted, the sheriff’s office says the driver accelerated, which led to a pursuit that reached speeds of approximately 160 mph.

The driver then lost control in a grassy median while attempting to make a U-turn to avoid further pursuit.

The pursuit traveled approximately 10 miles total.

Both the squad and the motorcycle sustained minor damage due to contact at the end of the pursuit, but no injuries were reported.

What's next:

The driver of the motorcycle was taken into custody, and remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on related charges.