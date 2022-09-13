16-year-old girl killed in crash with dump truck in Blue Earth County

A 16-year-old girl was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Blue Earth County when she collided with a dump truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash occurred at 4:43 p.m. when a Sterling dump truck driven by a 33-year-old man from Lake Crustal was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 and attempted to turn northbound on County Road 17, according to a State Patrol incident report.

The truck driver collided with a westbound Nissan Murano driven by the teenager, the report says. First responders treated her at the scene and airlifted her to a nearby hospital, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities will release her name on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation.

