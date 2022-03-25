15-year-old shot girl, killed in Columbia Heights, Minnesota

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in Columbia Heights just before midnight Thursday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says multiple police agencies responded to a report of a person shot around 11:57 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived to the 3900 block of 3rd Street Northeast, they found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday afternoon, authorities identified the victim as Derryanna Deashia Davis of Columbia Heights.

"This is a horrific loss of life. We will continue the investigation until the truth is found and justice is served. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time," Sheriff James Stuart wrote in the news release.

Two juveniles were questioned at the scene and released, police said.

No arrests have been made. This case remains under investigation.

FOX 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.