15 North Carolina students sent to hospital after school bus collides head-on with dump truck

By Greg Norman
Published 
U.S.
FOX News
Image 1 of 4

Image: WJZY/News Nation

A head-on collision between a school bus and a dump truck Wednesday in North Carolina has left 15 students hospitalized, officials say.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg School District, in a statement, said 40 students were traveling on the bus at the time of the crash this morning.

"Bus 222 is a school bus that serves South Mecklenburg high school," the district said. "The school bus driver is also injured." 

Local medical officials told Queen City News that one person has life-threatening injuries and another has serious injuries following the crash. The 15 students are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the crash happened at Sharon Brook Drive and Sharon Road West, which is less than 2 miles from the school. 

A Charlotte Fire official told WCNC that it took 30 minutes to free the bus driver from the wreckage and an hour for the truck driver.

Police are on-scene and investigating. 

FOX News' Kim Wagner contributed to this report.

