14 YMCAs in Twin Cities offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics in September, October

Minnesota and the YMCA are teaming up to put on a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at YMCA locations across the Twin Cities in September and October with the goal of getting more people ages 12 and older vaccinated.

Gov. Tim Walz and the YMCA of the North announced the vaccine clinics at 14 different sites on Monday.

The YMCA vaccine clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to all Minnesotans 12 years of age and older. Both walks-in and appointments are welcome. The clinics will not require any form of personal identification or medical insurance.

"COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to keep our children and families safe and beat this pandemic," Walz said in a statement. "Now is a critical time to make sure all of our family members 12 years of age and older are vaccinated to ensure a safe and healthy school year.

You can make an appointment at ymcanorth.org/vaccine-clinics

YMCA vaccine clinics locations and dates

St. Paul Eastside (875 Arcade St., St. Paul, MN 55106)

Aug. 30 — 4-7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — 4-7 p.m.

St. Paul Midway (1761 University Ave W. St. Paul, MN 55104)

Sept. 1 — 4-7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — 4-7 p.m.

Coon Rapids (8950 Springbrook Dr. Coon Rapids, MN 55433)

Sept. 8 — 4-7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — 4-7 p.m.

Andover (15200 Hanson Blvd. NW Andover, MN 55304)

Sept. 16 — 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Oct. 7 — 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Ridgedale (12301 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka, MN 55305) - Mobile Bus

Sept. 13 — 4-7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — 4-7 p.m.

Shoreview (3760 Lexington Ave, Shoreview, MN 55126)

Sept. 13 — 4-7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — 4-7 p.m.

White Bear Area (2100 Orchard Lane, White Bear Lake, MN 55110)

Sept. 13 — 4-7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — 4-7 p.m.

New Hope (7601 42nd Ave, New Hope, MN 55427) - Mobile Bus

Sept. 14 — 4-7 p.m.

Oct.5 — 4-7 p.m.

West St. Paul (1426 E. Mendota Rd, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077)

Sept.14 — 4-7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — 4-7 p.m.

Forest Lake (19845 Forest Rd N., Forest Lake, MN 55025)

Sept. 15 — 4-7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — 4-7 p.m.

Eagan (550 Opperman Dr., Eagan, MN 55123)

Sept. 16 — 4-7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — 4-7 p.m.

Rochester (709 1st Ave. SW Rochester, MN 55902)

Sept. 20 — 5:00-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — 5:00-7:30 p.m.

Teen Tech Center (21 4th St. E., St. Paul MN, 55101) - Mobile Bus

Sept. 21 — 4-7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — 4-7 p.m.

North Community (1711 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411) - Mobile Bus

Advertisement