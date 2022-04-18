14-year-old stabbed in St. Paul Monday morning

Police in St. Paul are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed Monday morning.

Officers responded at 7:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Euclid Street on a report of an assault, St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders said. There, police found a 14-year-old boy who had been stabbed.

The boy said he was stabbed by a person he didn't know. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, no one had been arrested, Linders said. The investigation is ongoing.