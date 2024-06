Image 1 of 7 ▼

As storms pushed through central and northern Minnesota on Wednesday evening, several areas reported hail of varying sizes.

In Hubbard County, dollar-sized hail was reported around 5:45 p.m.

In Crow Wing County, hail around 1.5 inches in diameter was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Several viewers sent photos to FOX 9 showing hail in their area, as tornado warnings continued to enact and expire throughout the evening.