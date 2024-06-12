3-on-3 Gus Macker basketball tournament returning to Twin Cities

It’s the first time in five years the tournament has taken place in Minnesota, and it’s celebrating its 50th season.

The Gus Macker tournament is scheduled for Aug. 17 and 18 at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park.

"It’s just a great way for anybody from eight [years old] all the way to 80 to experience playing in a three-on-three tournament with their friends," said Jen Durdahl-Johnson, Twin Cities’ Gus Macker Operations Director.

Proceeds from the event will go to six local nonprofits, including the Minnesota Chill Foundation, Inner Hero, the Brooklyn Park Athletic Association, Hawa’s Wings, Forward Thinking and Big Brothers/Big Sisters Twin Cities.

"You have a lot of different people that are at different levels, different ages, it’s going to be spectacular. Obviously, you have the top men’s court, the top women’s court that is where you want to excel to be. For me, I never played on the top women’s court because I like to play in my age range, but it led to being in the WNBA and for me that was the top women’s court," said Tamara Moore, a Gus Macker alum and WNBA veteran.