13-year-old dies at juvenile facility in Willmar, authorities investigating

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy at a juvenile care facility in Willmar, Minnesota.

According to the Willmar Police Department, at 7:50 a.m. on June 17, police and medical staff were dispatched to the facility, located on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive Northeast, after the report of a person found unresponsive. Staff and law enforcement determined he died despite medical efforts.

Due to the death occurring in a state-licensed facility, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is currently investigating.

There is no indication of any trauma or violent death, Willmar police said.