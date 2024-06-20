Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:30 PM CDT until TUE 5:30 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
6
Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Lake County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:13 AM CDT until SUN 1:06 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County, Pierce County

13-year-old dies at juvenile facility in Willmar, authorities investigating

By
Published  June 20, 2024 12:25pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

WILLMAR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy at a juvenile care facility in Willmar, Minnesota.

According to the Willmar Police Department, at 7:50 a.m. on June 17, police and medical staff were dispatched to the facility, located on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive Northeast, after the report of a person found unresponsive. Staff and law enforcement determined he died despite medical efforts.

Due to the death occurring in a state-licensed facility, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is currently investigating.

There is no indication of any trauma or violent death, Willmar police said.