12-year-old identified as boy missing in Mississippi River near Hidden Falls

A St. Paul middle schooler has been identified as the boy who went missing in the Mississippi River near Hidden Falls Regional Park Monday night.

The boy’s family identified him as 12-year-old Ashok Pradhan. He just finished 6th grade at Humboldt Junior High.

Crews searched the river for hours Monday night after he went missing at 7 p.m. and continued their efforts Tuesday. Ramsey County officials say they will continue to search until he is found or until 9 p.m.

St. Paul police and firefighters, the Hennepin and Dakota County Water Patrols and a State Patrol helicopter are assisting with the operation.