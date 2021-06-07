Expand / Collapse search

Authorities search for missing child in Mississippi River near Hidden Falls

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
St. Paul
FOX 9

Crews are searching for a missing child in the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The search is on for a child who was reported missing in the Mississippi River near Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul, according to a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office official.

Monday night, the dive team responded to the incident to search for the missing child.

St. Paul police and firefighters as well as the State Patrol helicopter are assisting with the operation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.