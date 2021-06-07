Authorities search for missing child in Mississippi River near Hidden Falls
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The search is on for a child who was reported missing in the Mississippi River near Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul, according to a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office official.
Monday night, the dive team responded to the incident to search for the missing child.
St. Paul police and firefighters as well as the State Patrol helicopter are assisting with the operation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
