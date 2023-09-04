Resident burned, firefighter treated for heat exhaustion after Minneapolis fire

article

A resident suffered burns while a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion as a fire broke out at a Minneapolis home in hot temps on Monday.

Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. for the fire at a two-and-a-half-story home along Portland Avenue South near East 32nd Street.

At the scene, fire crews found heavy fire. Everyone was able to escape the home but one resident suffered burns and was transported to the hospital.

During the fight, in 90-degree temperatures, one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. A second alarm was called during the fight, to bring more crews to the scene. Within about a half hour, the fire was under control, with the flames mostly knocked down.

The condition of the burn victim is not yet known.