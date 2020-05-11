1 rescued in northern Minnesota after trying to kayak along Mississippi River to Louisiana

Officials rescued a kayaker who got stranded on a lake in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The kayaker was trying to reach Louisiana by traveling along the Mississippi River.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, officials received a call about a kayaker who needed help because they were unable to maneuver in windy weather and large waves on Lake Winnibigoshish. Conservation officers responded and helped the kayaker get off the lake.

The kayaker was reportedly making their way from the Mississippi Headwaters to Louisiana, and though they had many necessary supplies for their trip, they failed to bring a life jacket for the journey. A citation was issued after they were rescued.

"The outcome would have been much different if the waves would have overtaken the kayak," officials wrote.