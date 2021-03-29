1 million Wisconsin residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

More than 1 million Wisconsin residents have completed the the COVID-19 vaccine series, state data show.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,001,142 Wisconsinites had completed the vaccine, amounting to 14.2 percent of the population.

In addition, more than half of Wisconsin seniors (56.6 percent) have also completed the vaccine series.

More than 1.7 million Wisconsinites have reived one dose of the vaccine, or 29.3 percent of the population. 74.8 percent of Wisconsin seniors have received at least one dose as well.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The state of Wisconsin averaged 467 new COVID-19 cases each day over the last week. During that time period, an average of 2.7 percent of COVID-19 tests returned positive.

On average over the past week, four Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 each day as well.

77 percent of COVID-19 hospital beds in the state were full as of Monday. A total of 68 ICU patients were being treated Monday, too.

Vaccine eligibility

Wisconsin launched a website on March 3 to help people trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine get notified when they are eligible and to find appointments.

So far, the state has made vaccines available for seniors, frontline health care workers, and frontline essential workers including:

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Education and child care staff

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit, and grocery store employees

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings

The pandemic so far

The state of Wisconsin said it has discovered a COVID-19 variant in a patient. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the strain, referred to as B.1.1.7, was identified in a Wisconsin patient Jan. 12.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic; laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1. However, on February 4, the state's legislature voted to repeal Evers' order. That same day, Governor Evers issued a new mask mandate order, keeping the mandate in effect.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.